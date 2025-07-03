Social Democratic Party leader Mizuho Fukushima has said the Japanese opposition party will fight the upcoming House of Councilors election with an emphasis on combating inflation and opposing military expansion.

The SDP will put "livelihoods over missiles," she said in a recent interview ahead of the closely watched July 20 Upper House poll. Fukushima also said the SDP will aim to continue meeting the legal requirements to be a political party.

"The SDP has proposed a zero percent consumption tax rate on foodstuffs and raising the minimum wage to a uniform ¥1,500 per hour across the country," she said. "We are saying that tax revenue should be used not for military expansion but for people's livelihoods."