The World Health Organization is pushing countries to raise the prices of sugary drinks, alcohol and tobacco by 50% over the next 10 years through taxation, its strongest backing yet for taxes to help tackle chronic public health problems.

The United Nations health agency said the move would help cut consumption of the products, which contribute to diseases such as diabetes and some cancers, as well as raising money at a time when development aid is shrinking and public debt rising.

"Health taxes are one of the most efficient tools we have," said Jeremy Farrar, WHO assistant-director general of health promotion and disease prevention and control. "It's time to act."