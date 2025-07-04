Afghanistan's government said on Thursday that Russia had become the first country to officially recognize its rule, calling it a "brave decision."
The Taliban swept back to power in 2021 after ousting the foreign-backed government and have imposed an austere version of Islamic law.
They have keenly sought official international recognition and investment, as the country recovers from four decades of war, including the Soviet invasion from 1979 to 1989.
