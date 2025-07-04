A senior Chinese official said he was "optimistic” about the future of his nation’s ties with the U.S., among the most upbeat comments given by Beijing in recent weeks about a relationship upended by Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Both the Chinese and the Americans are hoping for a "friendly, good” relationship between their countries, and politicians are expected to heed the will of the people, Liu Jianchao, head of the Communist Party’s International Department, said at the government-backed World Peace Forum on Thursday.

Speaking in Beijing, Liu called a war between China and the U.S. "unimaginable” but highlighted Taiwan and the South China Sea as possible flashpoints. He urged America to respect the One China principle, which dictates that Taiwan is part of China’s territory.