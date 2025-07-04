Novak Djokovic showed signs that he is easing into the old routine at Wimbledon as the seven-time champion sauntered into the third round on Thursday while Barbora Krejcikova also made it through as her title defense continued.
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner also eased into round three as his pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace, with the Italian thrashing Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.
But Britain's big hope, No. 4 seed Jack Draper, ran in to an inspired Marin Cilic and joined the exodus of seeded players from the men's draw which now totals 18 in the opening two rounds.
