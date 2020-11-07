Arminia Bielefeld midfielder Ritsu Doan has been removed from the national team roster ahead of Japan’s upcoming friendlies in Austria, the Japan Football Association said Saturday.

Doan was named to the 24-man side by manager Hajime Moriyasu on Thursday, but his German club refused to let him join up with the Japan squad because of the mandatory five-day quarantine requirement for all returnees from high-risk areas.

The Samurai Blue play Panama on Nov. 13 and Mexico on Nov. 17.

The 22-year-old Doan is on a season-long loan from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and has a goal and an assist in six appearances so far in the Bundesliga.