Four Chinese coast guard ships temporarily sailed in Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands within the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, this was the first intrusion by Chinese official vessels into the Japanese waters around the Senkaku chain since June 14.

The four ships crossed into the Japanese waters near Uotsurijima, one of the islands, at around 4 p.m. and left the area by around 6 p.m. The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China.