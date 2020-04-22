Tokyo 2020 staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization said in a press release on Wednesday.

The case was confirmed late Tuesday afternoon and the person, a male in his 30s who works at the headquarters in Tokyo's Harumi district, has been placed in quarantine at home, the committee said.

"The organizing committee identified those who have had close contact with the patient and entered them in home isolation from today, while the floor where the individual worked will be closed off and disinfected," the statement read.

Tokyo Games organizing committee staffers have generally been working from home since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for the capital and six other prefectures on April 7.

The committee is made up of about 3,800 workers from various organizations including the Japanese Olympic Committee, the Japanese Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the national government.

The organizing committee set up a task force to address the wider COVID-19 situation on Feb. 4.

The virus outbreak resulted in a one-year postponement of the Summer Games, which were originally scheduled to open on July 24.