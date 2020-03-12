U.S. tops winless Japan to capture SheBelieves Cup title

Japan dropped its third straight game as the United States women’s national team won its third SheBelieves Cup title on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory at a sold-out Toyota Stadium.

With losses in the first two games against Spain and England and the Olympic Games fast approaching, Japan was eager to impress against the top-ranked Americans but could not get on the board until the 58th minute, Mana Iwabuchi striking for Japan.

Megan Rapinoe scored a goal seven minutes after the opening whistle, putting the U.S. ahead 1-0. Christen Press chipped Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita to make it 2-0 in the 26th minute. Lindsey Horan headed home in the 83rd minute.

The U.S. women finished with three wins in three tourney matches — all against teams rated 13th or higher in FIFA’s current world rankings. The U.S. entered Wednesday’s game with a 28-win, one-loss, eight-draw record against Japan.

“We made a lot of mistakes we shouldn’t have in all three games,” Nadeshiko Japan manager Asako Takakura said.

“I give them credit for trying to play aggressive soccer but while they’re doing their own thinking, they’re making technical and judgment mistakes.”

Spain finished second with six points and England took third on three points.