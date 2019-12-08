Ski jumper Yukiya Sato wins first World Cup gold

Ski jumper Yukiya Sato claimed his first World Cup win on Saturday, coming from behind in the men’s large hill event in Nizhny Tagil, Russia.

Sato earned 251.6 points to finish 1.5 ahead of Germany’s Karl Geiger. Australia’s Philipp Aschenwald took third with 249.4 points.

The 24-year-old Sato placed seventh after his first jump of 126.5 meters, but made up for it by posting 132 meters in his second attempt.

The win was his second podium at a World Cup individual event following his third-place finish in Zakopane, Poland, in January.

Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi and Daiki Ito were sixth and 11th, respectively.