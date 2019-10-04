Scotland's Adam Hastings makes history with Rugby World Cup 'dream'

Scotland’s Adam Hastings said playing at the Rugby World was a “lifelong dream,” after making history by following in the steps of his father, Gavin, one of his country’s greatest players.

When the Glasgow flyhalf came off the bench with just two minutes left in Scotland’s 34-0 win over Samoa in Kobe on Monday, it was the first time a father and son duo had both played at a World Cup.

Speaking on Friday, on the eve of his 23rd birthday, Adam revealed that father and son had congratulated each other for the achievement.

“It’s a nice moment obviously, because it’s been a lifelong dream,” he said.

Adam’s fascination with the tournament started when he watched France play Argentina in the third-place playoff in 2007 in Paris. He vowed then that he would feature in a World Cup.

“I did that the other night, so it’s pretty cool,” he said.

He acknowledged he would have liked to have seen more of the ball when he came on but said he had goosebumps in the tunnel as the pre-game drums sounded.

“I was just itching to get on and thankfully I did,” he said.

“Now I’ve played in a World Cup game, I want to play more because it’s the biggest stage … it’s the pinnacle of international sport.”

He will likely get his wish against Russia in Shizuoka on Wednesday, the first of two games in five days, including a Pool A finale against Japan.

Those games will decide whether Scotland reaches the quarterfinals following a woeful opening 27-3 loss to Ireland.

First-choice flyhalf for Glasgow, Hastings travelled to Japan as understudy to Finn Russell, which he admitted was a “tough” situation.

However, Hastings said he was learning from Russell, “such a quality player.”

“He’s matured a lot during his time in France (at Paris club Racing Metro) so it’s been good rubbing shoulders with him again.”

Nevertheless, Hastings said he knew he had to make his mark if he does start against Russia.

“There’s been a lot spoken about Japan —it’s a massive game — but the fact of the matter is that if we don’t turn up against Russia then Japan won’t matter.”

Gavin Hastings, a former Scotland fullback and captain of the 1993 British and Irish Lions in New Zealand, is not due to arrive in Japan until Tuesday.

Scott Hastings, Gavin’s brother, is already in the country commentating on the World Cup.

Adam Hastings said he had met up with uncle Scott, who appeared in several World Cups for Scotland alongside Gavin and was capped in the centers by the Lions.

“Yeah, he (Scott) was staying in the (Scotland) hotel,” Adam said. “”I just said if he was commentating on one of our games, ‘just don’t say anything bad about me.’

“Hopefully he’s going to give me good praise. We’ll see if he does that!”