Normcore earns first G1 title at all-female Victoria Mile

KYODO - Fifth favorite Normcore set a Japan record Sunday by outstriding her opponents in the home stretch to win the Victoria Mile, a spring queen decider for fillies and mares aged four and above.

Normcore, ridden by Australian jockey Damian Lane who is on a two-month stint in Japan, held off a strong challenge from fourth pick Primo Scene at Tokyo Racecourse to score by a neck with a winning time of 1 minute, 30.5 seconds.

Crocosmia finished a further half-length back in third, and race favorite Lucky Lilac was fourth.

“The horse was great,” said Lane, a day after riding four winners.

“It’s a big thrill. I’ve been very privileged to be given the contract by the (Japan Racing Association) and it’s a big thrill with my Group 1 win outside Australia. I’m very happy,” he said.

The Kiyoshi Hagiwara-trained Normcore rounded the final corner in seventh place, but found room between the contenders and made a furious dash through the final 400 meters to hit the finish line in front in the 1,600-meter turf race.

The winner’s prize was ¥105 million ($955,000).

It was Lane’s second title of the day, after having won the 2,000-meter race on Lahire.

