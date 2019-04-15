Tanaka struggles in first loss of '19

Ravaged by injuries, the New York Yankees hardly resemble the 100-win team that set a major league record for homers last year.

And even though it’s very early in the season, they are frittering away games during a favorable portion of their schedule.

Tim Anderson hit his first career grand slam and Carlos Rodón pitched the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the scuffling Yankees on Sunday. New York is 3-6 at home against the Orioles, Tigers and White Sox — all projected also-rans that lost at least 98 games last year.

Starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka allowed a grand slam and suffered his first loss of the season.

Tanaka (1-1) struck out six over his first three innings at Yankee Stadium, but loaded the bases in the fourth on a double and two walks. He gave up the Yankees’ 2-0 lead when Anderson belted his grand slam off the Japanese right-hander’s go-to splitter.

The 30-year-old took the mound in the fifth but was pulled after letting two hits and a walk fill the bases a second time. Tanaka was tagged for five runs on seven hits and three walks.

Tanaka had trouble with his splitter.

“It wasn’t coming out of my hand right, and not just today,” he said through a translator. “Definitely need to make some adjustments so it’s an effective pitch.”

Tanaka had permitted one earned run in each of his first three starts.

Diamondbacks 8, Padres 4

In Phoenix, Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and helped himself with two hits, pinch-hitter David Peralta connected for a three-run homer and Arizona beat San Diego to stop a four-game losing streak.

Yoshihisa Hirano allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning for the Diamondbacks.

Astros 3, Mariners 2

In Seattle, Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in six innings, Aledmys Diaz homered and Houston completed a three-game sweep of the Mariners.

Red Sox 4, Orioles 0

In Boston, David Price pitched seven stellar innings with seven strikeouts and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer and drove in every run.

Phillies 3, Marlins 1 (14)

In Miami, Jean Segura’s two-run homer to left in the 14th inning put Philadelphia on top, and the Phillies beatthe Marlins in the longest game of the young season for either team.

Dodgers 7, Brewers 1

In Los Angles, Ross Stripling tossed eight strong innings to rescue an overworked bullpen, Joc Pederson and Alex Verdugo homered, and the Dodgers routed Milwaukee to snap a six-game skid.

Rockies 4, Giants 0

In San Francisco, German Marquez pitched a one-hitter, nicked only by Evan Longoria’s single with one out in the eighth inning, and Colorado ended an eight-game losing streak.

Braves 7, Mets 3

In Atlanta, Julio Teheran outpitched Jacob deGrom, and Josh Donaldson and Nick Markakis homered, and Atlanta beat New York.

Teheran gave up one run and six hits in six innings.

Cardinals 9, Reds 5

In Monterrey, Mexico, Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs and Matt Carpenter connected for a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning that sent St. Louis over Cincinnati for a split of their two-game series in Mexico.

Pirates 4, Nationals 3

In Washington, rookie Jason Martin hit a tiebreaking double in the top of the ninth inning against Washington’s shaky bullpen, then pitcher Felipe Vázquez escaped a bases-loaded jam to give Pittsburgh a win.

Angels at Cubs — ppd.

Royals 9, Indians 8

In Kansas City, pinch-runner extraordinaire Terrance Gore stole a base and then scored on Hunter Dozier’s single in the ninth inning, lifting the Royals over Cleveland to complete a three-game sweep of the AL Central favorites.

Rays 8, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia homered to cap a five-run burst in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay beat the Blue Jays for its fifth straight series victory to start the season.

Twins 6, Tigers 4

In Minneapolis, Jose Berrios (2-1) pitched into the seventh inning for his first win since opening day, Trevor Hildenberger struck out two with the bases loaded for his first save and Minnesota beat Detroit to complete a two-game sweep.

Rangers 8, Athletics 7

In Arlington, Texas, Danny Santana had a two-run, pinch-hit triple and scored the go-ahead run on Delino DeShields’ bunt single during a four-run eighth inning.