More Sports / Track & Field

Yusuke Suzuki sets national record in men's 50-km race walk

Kyodo

Yusuke Suzuki broke the Japanese 50-kilometer walk record at the national championships on Sunday, boosting hopes of a record medal haul by the host nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Suzuki, who holds the world record in the 20-km race walk, set the new 50-km mark of 3 hours, 39 minutes and 7 seconds on the Japan Association of Athletics Federations-approved course at Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture.

The previous record of 3:39:47 was set by Tomohiro Noda last October.

Sunday’s event also doubled as a qualifier for the world athletics championships to be held in Doha this fall.

The International Association of Athletics Federations Council voted in 2017 to retain the men’s 50-km walk on the program for Tokyo 2020, despite a recommendation to remove the event and replace it with a half-marathon for both men and women for gender equality.

At present, men compete in the 20- and 50-km walking events, while women race only over 20 km. Last month, the IAAF Council “in principle” approved abolishing the 50-km race walk from major international competitions after Tokyo 2020.

The Japanese Olympic Committee has set its gold medal target at 30.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Olympic long jump champion Yvette Williams dead at 89
Yvette Williams, who was New Zealand's first female Olympic gold medalist and holder of the world long jump record, has died aged 89. In a statement Sunday, Athletics New Zealand said "w...
Francesco Molinari waves on the 18th green after making a par to lead the Masters after three rounds at 13 under on Saturday in Augusta, Georgia.
Francesco Molinari builds two-shot lead over Tiger Woods, Tony Finau in Masters
Record scores on the white boards at Augusta National. Ground-shaking roars for Tiger Woods along the back nine. Francesco Molinari blocked out the buzz on a delirious day of nine player...
Image Not Available
Deteriorating Pimlico to lose 6,670 seats for Preakness
The northern grandstand at Pimlico Race Course has significantly deteriorated and will be closed for the Preakness Stakes in May. The Stronach Group said Saturday that the northern grand...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yusuke Suzuki crosses the finish line at the race walk national championships on Sunday in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture. The 20-km world record holder set a new national record of 3 hours, 39 minutes and 7 seconds in the 50-km race. | KYODO

,