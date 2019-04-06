Delon Wright helps Grizzlies top Mavs

Dirk Nowitzki set a screen for a pick-and-roll a few seconds into what could be the second-to-last home game for the longtime star of the Dallas Mavericks.

Once the pass arrived as the 40-year-old strolled down a wide-open lane, Nowitzki figured the moment for his first dunk in his record 21st season with the same franchise had arrived.

And after that, the outcome of a meaningless late-season game mattered even less.

Delon Wright set career highs with 26 points and 14 assists in his first triple-double after Nowitzki’s two-handed slam opened the scoring, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 122-112 on Friday night.

“I thought, ‘It’s now or never,’ ” Nowitzki said of the moment after grabbing the pass from seldom-used guard Courtney Lee, starting against his former team because rookie sensation Luka Doncic was nursing a sore thigh.

“I put all the energy I could in my right leg and squeezed it over the rim. Definitely a highlight of my season.”

Nowitzki hung on the rim for emphasis, staring at nobody in particular in the crowd.

Nowitzki left to a standing ovation in the fourth quarter, finishing with 12 points and seven defensive rebounds. He needs one defensive rebound to become the fifth NBA player with 10,000 for his career.

“It’s been a fun ride the last couple of months, emotional at times,” Nowitzki said. “At times a little overwhelmed with it but trying to make the best out of it, enjoy, soak it all up.”

Wright secured his triple-double with his 10th rebound in the final minute.

Yuta Watanabe had scored two points in six minutes of action for Memphis in the win. Watanabe has played in 14 games off the bench for the Grizzlies this season.

Celtics 117, Pacers 97

In Indianapolis, Jason Tatum scored 22 points and Gordon Hayward added 21 as Boston ran past Indiana.

Jazz 119, Kings 98

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell and Grayson Allen each scored 23 points to lead Utah to its seventh straight victory.

Spurs 129, Wizards 112

In Washington, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points, Rudy Gay added 18 in San Antonio’s win over the Wizards.

Magic 149, Hawks 113

In Orlando, the Magic used a franchise-record 81 points in the first half to cruise past Atlanta in their regular-season home finale and take another step toward a playoff berth.

Nikola Vucevic, Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier scored 25 points each for Orlando.

Hornets 113, Raptors 111

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 29 points, and Jeremy Lamb made another clutch 3-pointer as the Hornets beat Toronto.

Thunder 123, Pistons 110

In Oklahoma City, Paul George scored 30 points to help the Thunder beat Detroit.

Detroit’s Blake Griffin finished with 45 points.

Timberwolves 111, Heat 109

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota slowed Miami’s push for a postseason berth.

Rockets 120, Knicks 96

In Houston, James Harden had 26 points, eight assists and eight rebounds to lead the Rockets past New York.

In other games

Suns 133, Pelicans 126 (OT)

Nuggets 119, Blazers 110

Warriors 120, Cavaliers 114

Lakers 122, Clippers 117