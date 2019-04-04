Baseball / MLB

Braves offer prayers for Bobby Cox after Hall of Famer's stroke

AP

ATLANTA - Hall of Famer manager Bobby Cox was able to accept visitors in his Atlanta-area hospital room on Wednesday, one day after the longtime Braves skipper suffered a stroke.

Braves manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos were among those saw Cox.

“He’s holding up great, as Bobby would,” Snitker said.

Snitker described his reaction to Cox’s stroke as “stunned.” Snitker, who worked as a third base coach for Cox, became emotional when talking about his 77-year-old mentor.

“He’s a strong man, he’s got a strong will,” Snitker said, adding, “right now, we’re all just praying.”

First baseman Freddie Freeman, who made his debut in Cox’s 2010 farewell season, said he felt a missing presence around the team.

“It’s tough,” Freeman said. “But we all know Bobby Cox. I don’t think a stroke is going to keep him down. We’ll see him here real soon, hopefully.”

Cox wore his Braves jersey while shouting “play ball!” before the first pitch of Monday night’s home opener against the Chicago Cubs.

Even in retirement, Cox has remained a regular around the Braves. His routine includes pregame coffee with Snitker.

“I said about 6:20 when I’m normally in there drinking coffee with him, it’s going to be a big void,” Snitker said.

Snitker said he visited Cox in the hospital “as much for me as for him. He’ll be fine.”

Cox’s family released a statement on Wednesday which thanked fans for their support.

“We want to thank all of you who have sent their well wishes or said a prayer,” the statement said. “We know the power of Braves Country and we hope those prayers and positive thoughts continue as Bobby heals. You don’t know how much your support means to Bobby and to our family.”

The Braves also released a statement that said, “We know no one stronger or more determined than Bobby Cox. Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers. We look forward to seeing him soon and would like to thank the baseball community for joining together to support our dear friend.”

Catcher Brian McCann described Cox as “one of the best human beings any of us have ever met” and as an “icon.”

“He is the Atlanta Braves,” McCann said. “He’s the best.”

Freeman said he expected Cox would be watching Wednesday night’s Cubs-Braves game.

,