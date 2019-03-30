LA Coliseum name change in doubt

United Airlines offered Friday to withdraw from a $69 million deal to put its name on Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum following criticism that it would disrespect the stadium’s history of honoring troops who fought and died in World War I.

The airline made the offer to the University of Southern California, which announced the agreement for the naming rights last year as part of its $270 million renovation of the nearly century-old landmark. The planned name, United Airlines Memorial Coliseum, drew blowback from some veterans and a key official this week.