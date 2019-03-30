General

LA Coliseum name change in doubt

AP

LOS ANGELES - United Airlines offered Friday to withdraw from a $69 million deal to put its name on Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum following criticism that it would disrespect the stadium’s history of honoring troops who fought and died in World War I.

The airline made the offer to the University of Southern California, which announced the agreement for the naming rights last year as part of its $270 million renovation of the nearly century-old landmark. The planned name, United Airlines Memorial Coliseum, drew blowback from some veterans and a key official this week.

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

Yuzuru Hanyu
Kei Nishikori and Yuzuru Hanyu named to ESPN's list of 100 most famous athletes
Kei Nishikori and Yuzuru Hanyu were the only two Japanese athletes named Wednesday to
World No. 1 Naomi Osaka won the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award at a gala ceremony on Monday night in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Naomi Osaka named 'breakthrough athlete' at World Sport Awards
Naomi Osaka was named the recipient of the Breakthrough of the Year Award at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Monday for her momentous 2018 season in which she won her ...
Yuzuru Hanyu is a leading candidate to win the Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards in February.
Yuzuru Hanyu, Naomi Osaka nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards honors
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka have been nominated for prestigious honors by the Laureus World Sports Awards, it was announced on Thursday. Hanyu, who ca...

, ,