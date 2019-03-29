More Sports / Swimming

Medley swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori fails drug test: source

Kyodo

Hiromasa Fujimori, who placed fourth in the men’s 200-meter individual medley at the Rio Olympics, has tested positive for a prohibited substance, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

According to the source, the athlete’s A-sample came back positive at the Short Course World Championships held in China in December, and the 27-year-old’s second sample confirmed the result.

The Japan Swimming Federation is expected to make an official announcement later Friday, with Fujimori likely to face harsh penalties, including suspension from the upcoming April 2-8 national championships at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong (wearing a yellow tie), fighter Shinya Aoki (standing right of Sityodtong) and other fighters pose for photos at a news conference on Thursday night. ONE will host its first-ever event in Japan on Sunday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
ONE Championship gears up for first-ever event in Japan
Three days before its first-ever event in Japan, the fast-growing ONE Championship fighting organization held a gorgeous news conference at a luxury Tokyo hotel on Thursday night. Indica...
Kanoa Igarashi is competing on the World Surf League's Men's Championship Tour this season. Igarashi, who made his tour debut in 2016, is seeking to earn a spot on the Japan Olympic team for the 2020 Tokyo Games.
As new season begins, Kanoa Igarashi hoping to ride wave of momentum to 2020 Olympics
Surfer Kanoa Igarashi said he intends to ride the momentum of last season all the way to a ride at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when the 2019 World Surf League's Men's Championship Tour begins next W...
Boxers Reiya Konishi (left) and Kasumi Saeki (center) are seen at a news conference in Kobe on Thursday. Both Shinsei Gym boxers are scheduled to appear in world title fights this spring.
Light flyweight Reiya Konishi gets another shot at world title in May
Reiya Konishi will get a second world title shot when he fights IBF light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado of Nicaragua in May, Shinsei Gym announced on Thursday. Konishi, who lost to C...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hiromasa Fujimori | KYODO

, , ,