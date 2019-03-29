Medley swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori fails drug test: source

Hiromasa Fujimori, who placed fourth in the men’s 200-meter individual medley at the Rio Olympics, has tested positive for a prohibited substance, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

According to the source, the athlete’s A-sample came back positive at the Short Course World Championships held in China in December, and the 27-year-old’s second sample confirmed the result.

The Japan Swimming Federation is expected to make an official announcement later Friday, with Fujimori likely to face harsh penalties, including suspension from the upcoming April 2-8 national championships at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center.