Roma brings in Claudio Ranieri as coach until end of season

Roma appointed Claudio Ranieri as interim coach on Friday, a day after firing Eusebio Di Francesco following the team’s elimination from the Champions League.

The 67-year-old Ranieri, who will be interim coach until the end of the season, flew to Rome on Friday and signed a contract until June 30.

It will be the Rome-born Ranieri’s second spell as coach of the club, having previously been in charge from 2009-11.

“I’m delighted to be coming back home,” said Ranieri, who grew up supporting the team. “When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no.”

Ranieri, who led Leicester to the 2016 Premier League title, was fired by Fulham last week.

During his first spell in charge of Roma, Ranieri led the team to a second-place finish in Serie A, two points behind Inter Milan. That team also lost the Italian Cup final to Inter.

“We are delighted to welcome Claudio Ranieri back to the club,” Roma president James Pallotta said.

Roma fired De Francesco a day after the team lost to Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League. That defeat came on the heels of a 3-0 loss to crosstown rival Lazio in Serie A, with the team fifth in the standings and in danger of missing out on next season’s Champions League.