Former Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri signed on as the manager of AS Roma for the second time on Friday. | AP

Soccer

Roma brings in Claudio Ranieri as coach until end of season

AP

ROME - Roma appointed Claudio Ranieri as interim coach on Friday, a day after firing Eusebio Di Francesco following the team’s elimination from the Champions League.

The 67-year-old Ranieri, who will be interim coach until the end of the season, flew to Rome on Friday and signed a contract until June 30.

It will be the Rome-born Ranieri’s second spell as coach of the club, having previously been in charge from 2009-11.

“I’m delighted to be coming back home,” said Ranieri, who grew up supporting the team. “When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no.”

Ranieri, who led Leicester to the 2016 Premier League title, was fired by Fulham last week.

During his first spell in charge of Roma, Ranieri led the team to a second-place finish in Serie A, two points behind Inter Milan. That team also lost the Italian Cup final to Inter.

“We are delighted to welcome Claudio Ranieri back to the club,” Roma president James Pallotta said.

Roma fired De Francesco a day after the team lost to Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League. That defeat came on the heels of a 3-0 loss to crosstown rival Lazio in Serie A, with the team fifth in the standings and in danger of missing out on next season’s Champions League.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Image Not Available
Retired midfielder Mitsuo Ogasawara to serve as academy adviser for Antlers
Former Japan midfielder Mitsuo Ogasawara will return to the Kashima Antlers as an academy adviser, the J. League first-division club said Friday. Ogasawara, a member of Japan's World Cup...
AS Roma fired manager Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday following the team's elimination from this season's Champions League competition.
Claudio Ranieri lined up after Roma fires Eusebio Di Francesco
Eusebio Di Francesco was fired as Roma coach after the team crashed out of the Champions League, the Italian club confirmed on Thursday, with former boss Claudio Ranieri tipped to replace him.
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is seen in a December file photo.
Spotlight returns to Jose Mourinho after Real Madrid collapse
With Real Madrid in tatters, it's time to talk about Jose Mourinho again. The spotlight turned to the Portuguese coach immediately after Madrid's disastrous week came to an end — a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri signed on as the manager of AS Roma for the second time on Friday. | AP

, , ,