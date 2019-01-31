Soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi, seen exiting a Bangkok courtroom on Dec. 11, 2018, is fighting extradition to Bahrain and seeking a return to Australia, where he holds refugee status. | AP

Soccer

Wife of detained refugee soccer player appeals to Thai PM

AP

BANGKOK - A campaign by Australia, human rights groups and sports organizations to stop Thailand from extraditing to Bahrain a detained soccer player who has refugee status in Australia has gotten personal, with an open letter from his wife delivered to the Thai prime minister.

The letter that attorney Nadthasiri Bergman handed over Wednesday at Government House implores Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to free Hakeem al-Araibi because of his probable persecution in his homeland. Bahrain wants Al-Araibi returned to serve a prison sentence after he was convicted in absentia of arson of a police station, a charge he denies.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed Thursday that Prayuth had not responded to his own earlier plea for al-Araibi to be freed.

Al-Araibi used to play for the Bahraini national team and now plays for a semi-professional club in Australia. He was detained upon his arrival in Bangkok in November and a court ruled in December he could be held for 60 days. Thai officials said earlier this week the attorney general’s office is expected to decide within a week whether to proceed with the extradition case.

The letter from his wife, whose name was withheld for privacy reasons, said she is “anxiously waiting for a glimpse of hope to have my husband return home” to Australia.

“My husband and I had traveled to Thailand because we thought it would be the perfect country to have our honeymoon in. We traveled together excited to arrive in Thailand, only to be met with imprisonment, and the threat for my husband to be sent back to Bahrain where his life will be in danger,” his wife wrote.

Al-Araibi has said he was blindfolded and had his legs beaten while he was held in Bahrain in 2012. He said he believed he was targeted for arrest because of his Shiite faith and because his brother was politically active. Bahrain has a Shiite majority but is ruled by a Sunni monarchy, and has a reputation for harsh repression since its failed “Arab Spring” uprising in 2011.

“I am frightened for my husband’s life and our future. His future lies in your hands,” his wife wrote. “Please help my husband come home.”

Morrison said during a Radio 2GB interview he did not believe al-Araibi would be extradited this week and that he and others would continue to lobby Thailand and Bahrain on al-Araibi’s behalf.

“We are pushing on every door here and so we will continue to do that respectfully but very determinedly,” Morrison said. He said they were focused on getting al-Araibi home and using every resource to press his case.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Josette Bernard, an inhabitant of Surtainville, who found an airplane seat on the beach four days ago, walks along the area in Surtainville, northwestern France, Wednesday. British investigators said it was "likely" that two seat cushions that washed up on the French shore this week were from the missing plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala.
Plane cushions found in English Channel search for missing soccer player Emiliano Sala
Investigators searching for a lost plane carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala said on Wednesday an underwater search would begin after they found two seat cushions on the French coas...
Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming Champions League matchup against Manchester United because of an injury to his right foot.
Neymar to miss around 10 weeks with foot injury
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for about 10 weeks with a right foot injury, ruling the Paris Saint-Germain striker out of the Champions League matchup against Manchester United. PSG ...
Qatar's Salem Al Hajri controls the ball in front of UAE's Khamis Esmaeel during their Asian Cup semifinal on Tuesday at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.
Qatar routs rival UAE to set up match against Japan in Asian Cup final
Surprise semifinalist Qatar thrashed the United Arab Emirates 4-0 on Tuesday to set up a meeting against Japan in the Asian Cup final later this week. Japan will be aiming for a record-e...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi, seen exiting a Bangkok courtroom on Dec. 11, 2018, is fighting extradition to Bahrain and seeking a return to Australia, where he holds refugee status. | AP

, , , ,