Real Madrid, Barcelona top list of highest-earning European soccer clubs last season

Reuters, AFP-JIJI

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Real Madrid and Barcelona were the highest-earning clubs in European soccer last season, knocking Manchester United off top spot, according to the latest Deloitte “Football Money League” published on Thursday.

Deloitte based its survey of the top 20 earning clubs in Europe on the annual financial statements of the company or group running each club, or other direct sources, covering the 2017-18 season.

Real returned to top spot for the first time since 2014-15 with revenues of €750.9 million ($854.6 million).

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham make up the rest of the top 10.

