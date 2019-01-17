Jack Eichel notches game-winning goal 70 seconds in OT to carry Sabres past Flames

Jack Eichel battled through some misfortune before scoring the overtime winner for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Seconds after putting a backhand off the post, Buffalo’s captain rifled a low shot past Dave Rittich, on the Calgary goaltender’s glove side 70 seconds into OT.

Eichel also rang the puck off the iron in the first minute of the game. He was all alone in front of Rittich with five minutes remaining in the first period, but his shot was over the net.

“Obviously you put a lot of pressure on yourself,” Eichel said. “When things aren’t going well, you want to be one of the guys who makes a difference.

“I think that’s when you start gripping your stick and start thinking about it a little too much. Hopefully, that goal can get me going again. It’s just what I needed.”

Jake McCabe, Evan Rodrigues and Rasmus Dahlin also scored for Buffalo, which halted a four-game losing skid.

Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark earned the start and the win with 30 saves after relieving Carter Hutton in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Sabres scored three goals on a total of three shots in the third and overtime periods.

“When we needed goals, we found ways to get them,” Eichel said. “I think as a group, we probably weren’t the most confident after losing 7-2 in Edmonton.

“This is a game we should use moving forward as kind of a building block of what we can do every night to try and give ourselves the best chance to win.”

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for Calgary, which snapped a five-game win streak.

Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin also scored for the Flames, with Elias Lindholm contributing a pair of assists.

In Other Games

Senators 5, Avalanche 2

Flyers 4, Bruins 3

Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

Coyotes 6, Sharks 3