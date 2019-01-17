Buffalo's Jack Eichel celebrates his game-winning goal as Calgary's Elias Lindholm skate away during overtime on Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Jack Eichel notches game-winning goal 70 seconds in OT to carry Sabres past Flames

AP

CALGARY, ALBERTA - Jack Eichel battled through some misfortune before scoring the overtime winner for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Seconds after putting a backhand off the post, Buffalo’s captain rifled a low shot past Dave Rittich, on the Calgary goaltender’s glove side 70 seconds into OT.

Eichel also rang the puck off the iron in the first minute of the game. He was all alone in front of Rittich with five minutes remaining in the first period, but his shot was over the net.

“Obviously you put a lot of pressure on yourself,” Eichel said. “When things aren’t going well, you want to be one of the guys who makes a difference.

“I think that’s when you start gripping your stick and start thinking about it a little too much. Hopefully, that goal can get me going again. It’s just what I needed.”

Jake McCabe, Evan Rodrigues and Rasmus Dahlin also scored for Buffalo, which halted a four-game losing skid.

Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark earned the start and the win with 30 saves after relieving Carter Hutton in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Sabres scored three goals on a total of three shots in the third and overtime periods.

“When we needed goals, we found ways to get them,” Eichel said. “I think as a group, we probably weren’t the most confident after losing 7-2 in Edmonton.

“This is a game we should use moving forward as kind of a building block of what we can do every night to try and give ourselves the best chance to win.”

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for Calgary, which snapped a five-game win streak.

Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin also scored for the Flames, with Elias Lindholm contributing a pair of assists.

In Other Games

Senators 5, Avalanche 2

Flyers 4, Bruins 3

Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

Coyotes 6, Sharks 3

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kei Nishikori runs down a shot from Ivo Karlovic during their second-round match at the Australian Open on Thursday.
Kei Nishikori outlast Ivo Karlovic in five-set thriller
Kei Nishikori weathered a barrage of aces from towering Croat Ivo Karlovic on Thursday to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. In a match that lasted nearly four hours in the Melbo...
Legendary heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, seen standing over challenger Sonny Liston in a May 1965 file photo, will be posthumously honored by his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The city's airport is changing its name to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Louisville to rename airport in honor of hometown legend Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali's Kentucky hometown will honor the late boxer by renaming its airport for him. The Louisville Regional Airport Authority's board voted Wednesday to change the name to Louisv...
Image Not Available
Longtime NBC Sports announcer Bob Costas parts ways with network
Bob Costas, who stepped down as NBC's prime-time Olympics host two years ago, has left the network's sports division altogether. NBC Sports said Wednesday that Costas parted ways with hi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Buffalo's Jack Eichel celebrates his game-winning goal as Calgary's Elias Lindholm skate away during overtime on Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta. | AP

, ,