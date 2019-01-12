Dolphins expected to hire Brian Flores as new coach

The Miami Dolphins are turning to their AFC East nemesis for help.

New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is a finalist in the Dolphins’ coaching search, a person familiar with the decision said Friday, and they’re expected to offer him the job when his team’s postseason ends.

Flores has been a Patriots assistant for 11 seasons and took over defensive play-calling a year ago after the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In Miami he would replace Adam Gase, who was fired after three seasons and named the New York Jets coach this week.