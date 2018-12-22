Soccer / J. League

Sagan Tosu appoint new manager Lluis Carreras

Kyodo

Spaniard Lluis Carreras will manage Sagan Tosu next season, the club announced on Friday.

The 46-year-old Carreras is a former teammate of ex-Spain international Fernando Torres, who was the club’s big signing this season. The two played together at Atletico Madrid for two seasons from 2001.

Carreras, a former left back, has managed several clubs in Spain, including Mallorca, Zaragoza and Gimnastic.

Sagan barely escaped relegation this year, finishing 14th in the J. League first division under South Korean manager Kim Myung-hwi.

