Spurs hammer 76ers, go 5-1 on homestand

While the San Antonio Spurs search for their identity as a team, Rudy Gay is showing that he has returned to form.

Gay had 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan each added 20 as San Antonio defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 123-96 on Monday night.

“I think we’re starting to figure out each other more than anything,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Who’s got the mismatches out there. Usually your best players look for those mismatches and our guys are starting to figure that out. Defensively, we’ve got a little bit more rhyme and reason to what we’re doing and it’s shown in this homestand.”

Aldridge added 10 rebounds and DeRozan had seven assists for the Spurs, who closed a six-game homestand at 5-1.

San Antonio bounced back after squandering a 21-point lead in a loss to Chicago on Saturday night.

J.J. Redick and Ben Simmons each had 16 points to lead the 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back.

Warriors 110, Grizzlies 93

In Oakland, Stephen Curry had 20 points and seven rebounds while adding another accomplishment to his long list, leading Golden State past Memphis.

Curry became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 15,000 points during the regular season — joining the company of Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin and Chris Mullin.

Grizzlies rookie Yuta Watanabe appeared in his third game this season. He had two points (a mid-range jumper) and one rebound in just under four minutes, all in the fourth quarter.

Thunder 121, Bulls 96

In Oklahoma City, Paul George scored 16 of his 24 points in the final five minutes of the first half and the Thunder rolled past Chicago.

Oklahoma City picked up head coach Billy Donovan’s option for the 2019-20 season, multiple outlets reported.

Rockets 102, Jazz 97

In Houston, James Harden scored 47 points to help the Rockets hold off Utah for their fourth straight win.

In Other Games

Timberwolves 132, Kings 105

Suns 128, Knicks 110

Bucks 107, Pistons 104

Trail Blazers 131, Clippers 127