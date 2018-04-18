Shizuka Arakawa elected to World Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Kyodo

LOS ANGELES – Shizuka Arakawa, Japan’s first Olympic champion in figure skating, was among the latest group elected to the sport’s Hall of Fame, nominating chair Lawrence Mondschein said Tuesday.

Arakawa, who won the women’s singles title at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics, is the third Japanese to enter the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame. She joins Midori Ito, a silver medalist at the 1992 Albertville Games, and Nobuo Sato, a former competitive skater and coach.

Also named as Class of 2018 inductees were the 1992 men’s singles Olympic champion Viktor Petrenko (Ukraine, Unified Team, Soviet Union), the 1984 pairs Olympic champions Elena Valova and Oleg Vasiliev (Soviet Union) and two-time world champion ice dance team Irina Moiseeva and Andrei Minenkov (Soviet Union).

Arakawa, now 36, became the first skater in Japan to win three consecutive junior national titles. She finished 13th at the 1998 Nagano Olympics when she was 16 years old, but missed out on a berth for the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Two years after being crowned world champion in 2004, Arakawa, third after the short program, scored a personal-best 125.32 points in the free skate to win the Olympic gold medal in Italy.

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Yuzuru Hanyu became the first man in 66 years to defend the Olympic title when he won the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics. His coach Brian Orser said in a recent interview that Hanyu is the greatest skater of all time.
Orser says Hanyu is greatest ever
"I have to say, he is the greatest of all time. That's for sure." The words of Brian Orser resonate more than ever after Yuzuru Hanyu became the first man in 66 years to win the...
Patrick Chan, seen performing his free skate at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, announced his retirement on Monday.
Canadian skating icon Patrick Chan hangs up skates
Canada's greatest figure skater Patrick Chan announced his retirement on Monday with the 27-year-old hailed as "a champion on and off the ice." Chan hangs up his skates two months after ...
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu skates in his show 'Continues with Wings' on Friday night in Tokyo.
Hanyu skates in own show, will compete next season
Yuzuru Hanyu on Friday skated in Japan for the first time since winning a second successive gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February, making a surprise performance at his self-p...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shizuka Arakawa | KYODO

,