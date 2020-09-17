Tokyo Disneyland’s new area with attractions featuring characters and sets from “Beauty and the Beast” will welcome the public starting Sept. 28, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday.

The highly anticipated official opening was delayed by around five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The operator said it will enforce infection prevention measures including limiting the number of visitors for the foreseeable future.

The new area, occupying some 4.7 hectares of the Disneyland park, located in Urayasu, near Tokyo, features a 30-meter-high castle, among other attractions. Its construction began in 2017.