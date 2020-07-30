National

Tokyo's daily coronavirus cases to top 360 on Thursday, report says

People walk in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Wednesday. | KYODO

STAFF REPORT

Tokyo will report more than 360 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, broadcaster TBS said.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported an all-time high of 366 cases last Thursday. Japan’s daily COVID-19 infections tally topped 1,000 for the first time on Wednesday, reaching 1,260 cases, according to Kyodo News.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

