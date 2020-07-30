Tokyo's daily coronavirus cases to top 360 on Thursday, report says

Tokyo will report more than 360 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, broadcaster TBS said.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported an all-time high of 366 cases last Thursday. Japan’s daily COVID-19 infections tally topped 1,000 for the first time on Wednesday, reaching 1,260 cases, according to Kyodo News.
