Japan government may give up on contentious prosecutor bill for now

The government is leaning toward giving up the enactment of a controversial prosecutor law revision during the ongoing session of the Diet, a senior government official said Monday.

The government believes it would not be the best idea to railroad the bill amid growing public criticism that the proposed law revision might jeopardize the independence of public prosecutors, the official said.

The government aims to handle the amendment, designed to raise the retirement age for prosecutors, at an extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened in autumn after the current session ends on June 17, sources said.

The revision is part of a legislation package aimed at raising the retirement age for national public servants.

While setting the retirement age for prosecutors in executive posts, the proposed revision to the public prosecutors office law includes a provision that would allow the Cabinet to approve tenure extensions for senior prosecutors, including the prosecutor-general, at its discretion.

Opposition parties claim that the amendment may lead to arbitrary personnel decisions by the government. They are also accusing the government of attempting to retrospectively justify an unprecedented Cabinet decision in late January to extend the retirement of Hiromu Kurokawa, head of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutor’s Office, who is believed to be close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration.

The likely decision to forgo the early passage of the bill comes after members of the public spoke out against it. Celebrities such as theater director Amon Miyamoto have voiced opposition to the bill on Twitter, while retired prosecutors, including former Attorney General Kunihiro Matsuo, have written to the government claiming that the revision would “reduce the power of prosecutors.”

Upcoming Diet discussions on a second supplementary budget of fiscal 2020, which includes additional financial measures against the COVID-19 crisis, is seen as another factor prompting the government to abandon the bill’s early enactment.

“It is not good for the relationship between the ruling and opposition parties to be rocky at a time like this,” a government source said.

The Abe administration initially sought to hold a vote on the bill during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee in the House of Representatives last Friday. However, the plan was pushed back after opposition lawmakers submitted a motion of no confidence against national civil service reform minister Ryota Takeda, responsible for the package of legislation.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said he has not heard from the government regarding its new stance on the bill.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga refrained from commenting on the matter, saying that the Justice Ministry will appropriately handle the bill and explain the government’s moves on it.