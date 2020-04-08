Mitsubishi Motors to temporarily shut Japan plant operations amid virus outbreak

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Wednesday it will lay off around 6,500 workers at three domestic factories that have been or will be temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Subject to the cuts are employees and temporary workers at the Mizushima plant in Okayama Prefecture and the Okazaki plant in Aichi Prefecture, which is set to close from Thursday. A Mitsubishi Motor's subsidiary, Pajero Manufacturing Co., located in Gifu Prefecture, will suspend operations from Monday, the company said.

Those laid off will be partially compensated while the factories will remain closed until April 23 at the latest, the automaker said.

Mitsubishi Motors said last week it will halt all three of its domestic plants to adjust output as global auto demand is plummeting amid the coronavirus pandemic.