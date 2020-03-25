Tokyo logs 40-plus coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump in infections: NHK

More than 40 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in Tokyo on Wednesday, Japanese media reported, the biggest one-day increase in Japan’s capital, which has overtaken much smaller cities to become the country’s epicenter of the virus.

Wednesday’s infections increases the total cases in Tokyo to around 200.

Tokyo has now reported the most infections in the country, overtaking the northern island of Hokkaido, which had roughly 163 cases early on Wednesday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was due to hold a news conference Wednesday evening.

Koike said Monday that a citywide lockdown may become “the only option left” if various measures fail to prevent an explosive rise in the novel coronavirus in the capital.

“Cities around the world are in lockdown,” Koike said during a news conference Monday. “In Tokyo there is serious concern that clusters of infected individuals will lead to an explosive increase in the number of cases in the city. If that were to happen, we may have no choice but to impose strict isolation measures — a so-called lockdown — to prevent further spread.”

Despite ongoing measures to promote social distancing, as well as school closures and the cancellation of major public events, Tokyo was described as a region “at significant risk of further outbreaks” during a meeting of the government’s expert panel last week. According to an estimate by the health ministry, Tokyo could see upwards of 530 positive cases by April 8.

Wednesday’s figures bested the record 17 cases confirmed in a single day on Tuesday after registering 16 a day earlier.