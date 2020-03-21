Amusement parks to resume some operations in virus-hit Japan

Some amusement park operators in Japan have said they will resume some operations after they were temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Seibu Railway Co., operator of Toshimaen in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, said it would resume operations Saturday at the amusement park and Seibuen Amusement Park in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture.

However, some indoor facilities such as haunted houses, will continue to be closed, and events with large gatherings will be canceled.

Hand cleaner will be put into various places at the parks to fight the pneumonia-causing virus, and places that come into contact with hands will be regularly disinfected with alcohol, the operator said, adding visitors with a temperature of 37.5 C or higher will be banned from entry.

Legoland Japan Ltd. said it will reopen some popular outdoor attractions such as roller coasters at its amusement park Legoland Japan and at Sea Life Nagoya aquarium, in Aichi Prefecture, from Monday.

The operator said some attractions in confined spaces and some shows will continue to be suspended and business hours will be shortened.

To prevent mass infections, the company will measure visitors’ body temperature at the entrance and ask its staff to wear masks.