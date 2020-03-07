Hiroshima prosecutors to question Kawais over campaign scandal

Hiroshima prosecutors plan to question Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers Katsuyuki Kawai and Anri Kawai on a voluntary basis as part of their investigation into an alleged campaign violation, informed sources said Friday.

Prosecutors have smartphones belonging to House of Representatives member Katsuyuki Kawai, 56, and his 46-year-old wife, Anri Kawai, a House of Councilors member, the sources said.

On Tuesday, the prosecutors arrested three people, including a secretary to Katsuyuki Kawai and a secretary to Anri Kawai, for alleged violation of the public offices election law.

The three are suspected of paying members of Anri Kawai’s campaign staff more than the legal limit during her campaign for the Upper House in summer last year.

Katsuyuki Kawai, a former justice minister, is believed to have overseen his wife’s campaign by issuing instructions to the campaign staff through Line.

The prosecutors are expected to question the Kawais about their involvement in the alleged illegal payments, the sources said. The smartphones were seized on Tuesday, the sources said.