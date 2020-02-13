243 police staff disciplined in Japan in 2019

Police officers and other staff members disciplined in Japan numbered 243 in 2019, down 14 from 2018 for a seventh straight annual drop, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Those punished for sexual misconduct — such as sexual harassment and secret filming — came to 80, accounting for the biggest share.

Sixty-six were disciplined for theft, fraud or embezzlement, followed by 40 punished for traffic accidents or violations.

Of the total, 122 took salary cuts, 59 were suspended, 33 reprimanded and the remaining 29 dismissed.

Fifty-four were punished for wrongdoing related to their work, while the remaining 189 were penalized for problems off-duty.

By prefecture, Tokyo logged the largest number of police officers and staff members punished last year at 34. Kanagawa came next at 19, followed by Aichi at 14 and Kyoto at 12.

The number of arrested police officers and staff members declined by 23 to 50.

Last year, a former sergeant of the Kyoto Prefectural Police was arrested for cheating an elderly man out of about ¥11 million in cash. They became acquainted when the former sergeant assisted the elderly man during efforts to combat fraud.

Another prior sergeant was arrested for receiving ¥2 million in return for leaking an arrest date to an acquaintance who was being investigated on suspicion of confinement and robbery.