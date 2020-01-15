A worker cleans a wall at Subaru Corp.'s booth during preparations for the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2017. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Subaru aims to lift 2020 global output to record 1.1 million vehicles

Kyodo

Subaru Corp. said Wednesday it aims to lift global production 11 percent to a record 1.10 million vehicles in 2020, reflecting solid demand in the U.S. market and a full recovery in domestic output following a series of quality-control scandals.

Subaru plans to produce 690,000 and 410,000 vehicles at home and overseas this year respectively, both up 11 percent from 619,000 and 369,000 in 2019.

The upbeat plan comes after Japan’s smallest carmaker by volume was forced to slow down domestic production for 11 months through September 2019 to ensure product quality in an effort to restore its brand image tarnished in a series of quality-control issues. The company admitted in 2017 that unauthorized staff had conducted vehicle inspections for more than 30 years in Japan.

The maker of the Legacy station wagon and the Impreza sport hatchback also had to temporarily halt operations at its vehicle assembly plants in Gunma Prefecture after a powerful typhoon in October disrupted its supply chain.

Domestic production dropped 6 percent in 2019 from the previous year, while output outside Japan rose 3 percent.

Subaru expects worldwide sales to rise 3 percent to an all-time high of 1.07 million vehicles in 2020, led by 4 percent growth in sales in the United States — the biggest market for the company — to 725,000 vehicles. Sales in its home market will remain flat at 131,000 vehicles, Subaru said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Citing slowing production due to weak demand from overseas economies, the Bank of Japan has downgraded its economic assessments of three out of the country's nine regions.
BOJ downgrades assessments of three regions on slowing global economy
The Bank of Japan on Wednesday downgraded its economic assessments of three out of the country's nine regions, citing slowing production due to weak demand from overseas economies. In its quarte...
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. will take part in a government plan to help reduce traffic congestion during the Olympics and Paralympics by allowing employees to work remotely instead of commuting.
Mitsubishi Chemical to allow teleworking during Olympics under traffic-easing program
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. said Wednesday it will implement teleworking during this summer's Tokyo Olympics to reduce traffic congestion. The holding company will allow all its Tokyo-bas...
Tuk-tuks travel along a road in Bangkok. A recent survey by NNA shows Japanese firms operating in Thailand are planning to offer an average 4.0 percent wage hike this year, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous year.
Japan firms in Thailand plan average 4.0% wage hike, down 0.2 points
Japanese firms operating in Thailand are planning to offer an average 4.0 percent wage hike this year, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous year's actual rate, an annual NNA survey showed. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A worker cleans a wall at Subaru Corp.'s booth during preparations for the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2017. | BLOOMBERG

,