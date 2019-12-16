Carrier KDDI, convenience store Lawson to tie up on mobile payment

Mobile phone carrier KDDI Corp. and convenience store operator Lawson Inc. will tie up on smartphone payments and combine their customer loyalty point programs to strengthen competitiveness against rivals, the two companies announced Monday.

KDDI, which operates the “au wallet point” and “au point” rewards service for its customers, will buy 2.1 percent shares in Lawson and also take a 20 percent stake in a company running Lawson’s Ponta point program, the companies said.

The two firms’ point programs will be integrated to Lawson’s Ponta program, they said.

The partnership will combine KDDI’s 5G technologies and Lawson’s network of stores, along with both companies’ fledgling payment and loyalty systems, they said. KDDI’s investment would be worth more than ¥13 billion based on Lawson’s last closing price.

In the field of smartphone payments, the two companies will allow users of KDDI’s au PAY service to settle payments by using Lawson’s Ponta points, officials said.

At a joint news conference held Monday evening, KDDI President Makoto Takahashi said the deal will see their customer base total over 100 million.

Lawson President Sadanobu Takemasu said the two companies will provide “next generation services” using Lawson’s real stores and KDDI’s communication technologies.

The alliance comes as competition in smartphone payment services is heating up with major mobile phone carriers, retailers and financial institutions newly entering the market.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp.’s subsidiary operating Yahoo Japan online services and messaging app provider Line Corp., which together have 252 million users, said recently they will merge operations by October next year to offer integrated services including mobile payments.

The government has also been pushing for a cashless society in a bid to spur consumer spending.

It has funded a program to give rebates for cashless payments at small shops from October through June next year as a way to shield the economy from a recent consumption tax hike.