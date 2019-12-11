Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN Plus Three summit in Bangkok on Nov. 4 alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right). | POOL / VIA KYODO

National / Politics

China to host trilateral summit with Japan, South Korea on Dec. 24

Kyodo, Reuters

BEIJING – China will host a trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea on Dec. 24 in the country’s southern city of Chengdu, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, with ties between Tokyo and Seoul strained over compensation for wartime labor, trade and security issues.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are scheduled to get together, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.

The three are likely to exchange views on regional security matters, as North Korea continues provocations such as test-firings of what appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles amid stalled denuclearization negotiations with the United States.

Abe has announced that he is planning to visit China for three days from Dec. 23. During the visit, he is expected to have bilateral talks with Moon on Dec. 24, a diplomatic source said.

The Japanese and South Korean leaders have not held a formal summit in over a year, apart from a short conversation in early November on the fringes of a multilateral gathering in Thailand.

Abe is also likely to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, head of the Communist Party, in Beijing before moving to Chengdu, in addition to separate talks with Li, the source added.

The trilateral summit, held annually on a rotating basis by the three nations, had occasionally been suspended due to a chill in Japan’s relations with its two neighbors over historical and territorial disputes as well as political turmoil in South Korea.

Late last month, Japan and South Korea averted the termination of a military intelligence-sharing pact as Seoul backpedaled at the last minute on its earlier decision to scrap the agreement.

All eyes are on whether Abe and Moon can set the stage for repairing ties, more than a year after South Korean courts ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation for wartime labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

In Seoul, Moon’s spokeswoman Ko Min-jung in a Tuesday briefing said that the leaders would review the recent situation on the Korean peninsula and discuss ways to boost three-way cooperation to achieve denuclearization and permanent peace.

Moon would seek to consult Xi on the recent developments as South Korea sees China as instrumental in reviving the nuclear talks due to its status as a longtime ally of North Korea, officials in Seoul said.

“We’re watching very carefully various related circumstances that are happening between North Korea and the United States, and we’re very cautious to forejudge anything and predict the future,” an official at Moon’s office told reporters.

The Chinese and Japanese leaders, meanwhile, are certain to discuss Xi’s planned visit as a state guest to Japan next spring.

Some Japanese conservative lawmakers, however, have called on Abe not to invite Xi to Japan, as political unrest in Hong Kong has continued unabated and Beijing has shown no sign of acceding to demands by pro-democracy protesters.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tokuichiro Tamazawa
Former defense chief Tokuichiro Tamazawa shot in leg near his home in Morioka
Former Defense Agency chief and farm minister Tokuichiro Tamazawa, 81, was shot in the leg Tuesday near his home in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, and is in a stable condition, according to multiple me...
Image Not Available
Japan may pick new site for U.S.-developed missile defense system amid Akita outcry
Japan is leaning toward reviewing its current plan to deploy the U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system in the northeastern city of Akita, due to strong local opposition, gov...
Japanese chemist Akira Yoshino shakes hands with Sweden's King Carl Gustaf (right) as he receives the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall in Stockholm Tuesday.
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino accepts Nobel Prize in chemistry at ceremony
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino accepted the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Tuesday at a ceremony in Sweden for his contribution to the development of lithium-ion batteries. The 71-year-old receiv...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN Plus Three summit in Bangkok on Nov. 4 alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right). | POOL / VIA KYODO

, , , , , , ,