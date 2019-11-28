National

Japan arranging for defense chief Taro Kono to visit China in mid-December

Kyodo, JIJI

The government is making arrangements for a mid-December visit to China by Defense Minister Taro Kono to meet with his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe, Japanese government sources said Thursday.

If realized, it will be the first visit for a Japanese defense chief to China since March 2009, reflecting markedly improved bilateral relations.

The Japanese government expects Kono’s visit to Beijing will lay the groundwork for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s trip to China, which is scheduled to take place before the end of the year. It is planned that Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Japan next spring.

Kono plans to express Japan’s concerns over Chinese military activities in the East and South China seas, the sources said.

He is also expected to urge China to seek a peaceful solution to the unrest in Hong Kong.

Tokyo hopes to make progress on the delayed launch of a bilateral defense hotline with Beijing at the defense chiefs’ meeting, the sources said.

Japan and China are seeking to soon open the hotline under the bilateral Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism launched in June last year. The plan is aimed at averting accidental clashes at sea and in the air.

In June, then-Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya expressed willingness to make a trip to China by the end of the year during his meeting with Wei on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An example of a new driver's license with the maiden name printed in parentheses.
Japan to allow printing of maiden name on driver's license
Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday it will allow people to print their maiden name alongside their married name on driver's licenses starting Sunday. The move is in line with a...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration is deploying more Self-Defense Forces elements to the Middle East to protect oil tankers and other vessels on its own instead of being part of the multinational naval coalition pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Should Japan send the MSDF to the Middle East?
The Argument is a new feature dedicated to promoting dialogue and deeper understanding of contentious issues by introducing various viewpoints. Last month the government decided to send...
The Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Murasame leaves its home port of Yokosuka, Kanagawa prefecture, in 2008.
Sending more SDF assets to Mideast will protect Japan's interests and raise its diplomatic profile
The government's plan to send the Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East is crucial for securing our economic interests, promoting regional peace and stability, and pursuing balanced diplomacy in t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Defense Minister Taro Kono (left) and his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe | KYODO

, , , , ,