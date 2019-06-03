Japan urges China to guarantee universal values

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Monday urged China to guarantee universal values.

“Freedom, respect for fundamental human rights and the rule of law are universal values of the international community,” Suga told a news conference. “It is important that these values are guaranteed also in China.”

Japan will urge China to make positive moves in this regard, he added.

He made the comments the day before the 30th anniversary of China’s bloody crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing.