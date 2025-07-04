Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by U.S. immigration officers and faces deportation from the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.

Chavez, a former world champion and the son of legendary Mexican fighter Julio Cesar Chavez, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Los Angeles on Wednesday after authorities determined that he was in the country illegally, Homeland Security said in a statement.

Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said the 39-year-old fighter has "an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition and explosives."