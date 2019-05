Japan Airlines Co. canceled 18 domestic flights at airports across the country on Wednesday, due to a glitch in its automated check-in system. The cancellations affected about 740 passengers.

Additionally, delays occurred to other domestic JAL flights. The system recovered by 10 a.m. but the cause of the problem remains unclear, according to the airline.

The carrier said the problems started around 6:50 a.m., forcing customers to complete boarding procedures over the counter.