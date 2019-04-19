Carlos Ghosn to be indicted Monday on fresh charge of misusing Nissan funds: source

Prosecutors are ready to again indict former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday for allegedly misusing company funds that were paid to a distributor in Oman, sources close to the matter said Friday.

Tokyo prosecutors arrested Ghosn for the fourth time on April 4 on allegations he channeled some of the funds to a bank account he effectively controlled, causing the automaker a $5 million loss. His arrest came less than a month after he was released on bail following 108 consecutive days in detention.

Monday will be the last day of his most recent detention period, approved by the Tokyo District Court, and is also the deadline for prosecutors to decide whether to indict or release him.

If indicted, Ghosn’s defense team will again request that he be released on bail, one of his lawyers said.

Ghosn has already been charged with breaking the financial instruments law by underreporting remuneration to regulators over a number of years, and with aggravated breach of trust in relation to the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan.

Regarding the latest allegation, Ghosn’s wife, Carole, agreed to pretrial questioning by prosecutors on April 11 over suspicions the alleged transfer of Nissan funds to the Omani distributor ended with her company purchasing a luxury yacht worth ¥1.6 billion ($14 million) and a water scooter.

Ghosn has consistently denied all the allegations.

Ghosn lost his chairmanship posts at Nissan and partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. during the prolonged detention initiated by his initial arrest in November.