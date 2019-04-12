Pedestrians and shoppers are reflected in mirrors in the Harajuku area of Tokyo in August. | BLOOMBERG

Japan's working population takes another dip, despite accelerating growth in foreign residents

Japan’s working-age population shrank further last year, bringing its ratio to the overall population to a record low as the growth of the foreign population accelerated, government data showed Friday.

The annual data release by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry reflects the nation’s deepening labor crunch, which prompted the government to introduce a new visa system this month to bring in more foreign labor mainly for blue-collar jobs.

The overall population as of last October declined by 263,000 to 126.44 million, falling for the eighth straight year. The working-age population of those 15 to 64 shrank 512,000 to 75.45 million, or 59.7 percent of the total, tying the low recorded in 1950, when comparable data became available.

The number of foreign people increased 167,000 to 2.23 million, growing for the sixth straight year.

The data highlight the rapid pace of Japan’s graying. Among countries with a population of more than 40 million, the ratio of people 65 or older in Japan was the highest at 28 percent, while the ratio for people under 15 was the lowest at 12.2 percent, according to the internal affairs ministry.

