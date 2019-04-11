Business / Corporate

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance won't hire graduates who smoke from next year

JIJI

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance Inc. said it will refuse to employ graduates who smoke when it recruits new hires in April next year.

It is unusual for a company to refuse to hire smokers.

The move is described as part of corporate efforts to care for employees’ health, an official at the insurer said Wednesday, stressing that the hiring policy does not amount to employment discrimination.

The company said it will hire smokers if they quit the habit before starting to work at the company. No penalties will be imposed on employees whose smoking habits are discovered after they have entered the company.

The insurer has a goal of lowering its employee smoking rate to 12 percent or less by fiscal 2020, which starts next April 1, from around the current 20 percent.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance Inc. includes specific offerings for non-smokers in their promotional materials. | KYODO

