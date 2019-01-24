Animated depictions of tennis stars Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka were featured in an online ad campaign by Nissin Foods. | YOUTUBE / VIA KYODO

Naomi Osaka sponsor Nissin retracts Cup Noodle ads from YouTube after 'whitewashing' uproar

Following uproar over accusations of whitewashing, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. on Wednesday removed advertisements from YouTube featuring an animated depiction of tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Nissin sponsors Osaka, whose father is Haitian and mother is Japanese.

The Tokyo-based company created two animated videos — aimed at promoting its signature Cup Noodle product — featuring Osaka as well as Kei Nishikori, another Japanese tennis star it backs.

But critics pointed to the animated Osaka’s lightened skin, and Nissin chose to pull the ads at the request of Osaka’s management agency in the United States following the uproar.

Nissin said it did not intend to depict Osaka as white and apologized for causing confusion.

“We will be more mindful of the issue of diversity,” a company official said.

According to the official, Nissin consulted with the Japanese arm of Osaka’s agency in making the advertisements but failed to communicate properly with its U.S. parent.

The dispute emerged as Osaka, a U.S.-based 21-year-old, advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

