Business / Corporate

Toyota and Panasonic plan to produce electric car batteries at joint venture in 2020

Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Corp. are set to launch a joint venture in 2020 to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles, expecting growing demand in a sector where Chinese and South Korean rivals are gaining ground, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

Toyota plans to take a 51 percent stake in the new company and Panasonic the rest. They will announce the plan as early as this week, the sources said.

The two companies will join forces to develop solid-state batteries, which require advanced technologies to improve the range of EVs while cutting recharging time, they said. Panasonic will shift its five plants for car batteries in Japan and China to the new company.

The venture will supply batteries to Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp., which has teamed up with Toyota on EV technology, and Subaru Corp. It will also encourage Honda Motor Co. to adopt its batteries, according to the sources.

Toyota and Panasonic announced their partnership on car batteries in 2017 and have jointly invested in a Japanese firm that produces batteries for hybrid vehicles.

Toyota is aiming to sell 1 million electric and fuel cell vehicles in 2030.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Honda motorcycle themed on Kumamoto Prefecture's black bear mascot Kumamon is unveiled at the prefectural government's offices in Kumamoto on Jan. 8.
Honda to release Kumamon-themed Super Cub motorbike this summer
Honda Motor Co. will release this summer a new version of its iconic Super Cub motorcycle featuring Kumamon, the popular black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture. Honda designed the model at the...
People ride an electric scooter in Ahmedabad, India, on Dec. 30.
India's electric vehicle goals being realized on two wheels, not four
Hurt by high fuel prices, Vinod Gore, a farmer in Gove village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, ditched his petrol scooter for an electric model, underlining how two-wheelers are driving...
The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of a common dealership of the companies in Saint-Avold, France, on Tuesday.
France presses Japan to accept Renault-Nissan merger
The French government has demanded Japan accept a possible merger between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. following the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, who had managed the alliance of the carmakers, source...

, , , ,