Dollar falls below ¥112 line in Tokyo after sharp drop in stocks

The dollar fell below ¥112 in Tokyo trading Thursday after being dragged down by a tumble in Japanese shares.

Speculative selling apparently from European players pushed the dollar below ¥112 in late trading, an official of a foreign-exchange margin trading service company said.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.85-85, down from ¥112.40-40 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1414-1415, up from $1.1397-1397, and at ¥127.69-70, down from ¥128.11-11.

The dollar rose to around ¥112.60 in the morning on purchases by Japanese importers but lost momentum on the sharp fall in Japanese stocks.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average dropped 2.84 percent to 20,392.58, its lowest finish since September last year, amid growing concerns about a global economic slowdown.

“A fall in long-term U.S. interest rates in off-hours trading also prompted dollar selling against the yen,” a Japanese bank official said.

The dollar may test October lows of around ¥111.40 in the days to come, a think tank official said.

Market players reacted little to the Bank of Japan’s decision to keep its massive monetary easing policy unchanged as it was widely expected.