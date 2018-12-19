Business / Corporate

System failure hits Mitsubishi UFJ Trust

JIJI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. said Wednesday it has experienced a system failure, forcing a halt to all automated teller machines, online banking and some other services.

The system was restored by early Wednesday afternoon, according to the trust bank, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Due to the glitch, about 130 ATMs at 48 branches of the bank nationwide went out of service. Customers using Mitsubishi UFJ Trust cards were also unable to withdraw money from ATMs at other financial institutions in partnership with the bank, as well as at post offices and convenience stores.

From early Tuesday morning, delays occurred in the display of the balance of online banking accounts. Beginning Wednesday morning, customers were unable to use ATMs.

The system of MUFG Bank, a member of the same banking group, did not suffer any irregularities.

In 2011, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust faced a system failure that stopped all ATMs.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket stands ready at space launch complex 40, shortly before the launch was scrubbed because of a technical issue at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. The payload on the rocket is the U.S. Air Force's first Global Positioning System III space vehicle and the system will augment 31 current operational GPS satellites.
SpaceX aborts launch to send satellite on mission for U.S. military
Elon Musk's SpaceX halted Tuesday's launch of a long-delayed navigation satellite for the U.S. military, postponing for at least a day the space transportation company's first designated nationa...
Image Not Available
Japan aims to create international data exchange zone
The government on Wednesday hammered out a plan to create an "international data circulation zone," where countries recognized for protecting individual and industrial information can freely exchan...
Shoppers look at bags displayed in a State of Escape store in the Tokyo's upscale Ginza district in May. The number of super-rich households in Japan has almost doubled since 2011 to a record high, thanks to rising stock prices and an economic expansion, an indication that this segment of society has benefited from Abenomics.
Japan's super-rich are getting richer under Abenomics
The number of super-rich households in Japan has almost doubled since 2011 to a record high, thanks to rising stock prices and an economic expansion, an indication that this segment of society h...

, ,