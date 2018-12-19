System failure hits Mitsubishi UFJ Trust

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. said Wednesday it has experienced a system failure, forcing a halt to all automated teller machines, online banking and some other services.

The system was restored by early Wednesday afternoon, according to the trust bank, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Due to the glitch, about 130 ATMs at 48 branches of the bank nationwide went out of service. Customers using Mitsubishi UFJ Trust cards were also unable to withdraw money from ATMs at other financial institutions in partnership with the bank, as well as at post offices and convenience stores.

From early Tuesday morning, delays occurred in the display of the balance of online banking accounts. Beginning Wednesday morning, customers were unable to use ATMs.

The system of MUFG Bank, a member of the same banking group, did not suffer any irregularities.

In 2011, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust faced a system failure that stopped all ATMs.