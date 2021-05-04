Rui Hachimura marked his 100th NBA game with a 27-point outburst Monday, leading the Washington Wizards in scoring in a 154-141 victory over the Indiana Pacers that could impact the playoff race.

The second-year forward shot 12-for-19 from the floor in 31 minutes at Washington’s Capital One Arena to help the 10th-place Wizards improve to 30-35 and move within half a game of the ninth-place Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings.

Hachimura grabbed seven rebounds and threw down several big dunks as he continued his streak of double-digit scoring in every game since returning on April 26 from a four-game absence due to a sore left knee.

His Washington teammate Russell Westbrook recorded his league-leading 32nd triple-double of the season, scoring 14 points to go along with 21 rebounds and 24 assists — just the third game in NBA history with 20-plus rebounds and 20-plus assists, according to NBA.com.

All-Star guard Bradley Beal contributed 26 points for the Wizards, who amassed their highest points total for the season.

Domantas Sabonis scored 32 points and totaled 19 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Pacers, while Caris LeVert had 33 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

But nine Wizards scored in double figures, including five reserves, and Washington outscored Indiana by a staggering 96-60 margin in the paint.

Daniel Gafford (7-for-7 from the field) had 15 points, and Davis Bertans had 14. Chandler Hutchison and Ish Smith each had 13 points. Alex Len scored 12 points and Robin Lopez added 11.

The Wizards shot 61.2% from the field and made 9-of-22 from 3-point range.

Washington scored 46 points in the second quarter and 82 in the first half, shooting 57.1% from the field. The Wizards had 27 assists on 32 made field goals in the first half and finished with a season-high 50 assists overall. Washington also had 30 fast-break points to Indiana’s four.

Teams finishing between seventh and 10th will enter the NBA’s new playoffs play-in tournament. With two wins over the Pacers this season, the Wizards hold the tie-breaker should the teams finish with the same record.