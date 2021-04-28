Right-hander Kenta Maeda gave up three homers in taking his second loss of the season as the slumping Minnesota Twins were beaten 7-4 by the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

Maeda (1-2) was charged with five runs, including two homers by Franmil Reyes and a homer and an RBI double by Jose Ramirez, in 5⅔ innings at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, and was unable to help the Twins from losing four straight games and 13 of their last 15.

Maeda allowed eight hits — three of them doubles — and no walks while striking out three, his ERA jumping to 6.56 after five starts and fourth on the road.

“Other than the homers, I’m happy with the way I got hitters out,” Maeda said.

“I have regrets about some of my pitch selections, though. Right now, I’m desperate to get good results,” he said.

The Twins were hoping to get back on track after they had three games postponed by positive COVID-19 tests but instead have plummeted toward the bottom of the major league standings with a 7-15 record.

At Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Shohei Ohtani batted in the No. 2 spot as the Los Angeles Angels designated hitter a day after he pitched and got the win and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The Angels lost to the Texas Rangers 6-1.

At Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo was back in the starting lineup for the first time in five games as the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Oakland Athletics 4-3. Starting at first base for the Rays, Tsutsugo went 1-for-3 with a walk.